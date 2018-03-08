Wine Cooler Refrigerators Market to Gain Owing to Rising Interest Regarding Wine Among Consumers: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global wine cooler refrigerators market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the years to come. Wine Cooler Refrigerator is a type of equipment that is employed for the wine storage. It has come up as one of the ideal methods for storing wide variety of wines. It functions well when it comes to durability. It offers proper humidity and temperature controlled surrounding for the bottles. As far as the wine storage temperature is concerned, it also relies on the kind of wine being stored.

The refrigerator can be modified according to the required temperature. It has been observed that the manufacturers are taking up various steps to develop the product and make it more advanced in order to raise the level of efficiency. Moreover, the refrigerator has now being developed with numerous storage zones that can keep up varied level of temperatures for red as well as white wines. The product is gaining huge demand across the globe due to rising interest regarding wine among the population.

The factors that are acting as major boosters to the market growth may include urbanization, technological developments, constant innovations, availability of the product, rising interest among the masses, standard of living, rise in the disposable income, mounting consumer expenditure, and increase in the investments by the leading manufacturers. Global Wine Cooler Refrigerators Market is segmented on the basis of type as type as Small Chillers, Large 'Wine Cellar' Refrigerators, Compressor Wine Coolers, Small Countertop Refrigerators, and Medium-Size Wine Refrigerator.

It has been estimated that the Wine Cooler Refrigerators Market will witness a huge upsurge in the forthcoming years due to rising scope and demand across the globe. Wine Cooler Refrigerators Market is segmented on the basis of usage as Online Shopping, Specialty Store, and others. Wine Cooler Refrigerators Market is segmented on the basis of geography as North America, Southeast Asia, China, Europe, Japan, and India. Among all the geographical regions, it has been observed that North America is currently taking up the largest share in the market and it is estimated that the region will go on dominating the market for the next couple of years. The factors that can be attributed to the market growth may include rise in the industrialization, augmented awareness among the masses, economic development, increase in the disposable income, and emergence of leading companies in the particular region.

On the other hand, Europe and Asia Pacific are also coming up as one of the promising regions owing to rise in the market growth opportunities in the particular region. The key players operating in the Wine Cooler Refrigerator Market are recognized as Haier, Danby, LG, Climadiff, Newari, Viking Range, Electrolux, Vinotemp, Perlick, U-LINE, Avanti, BOSCH, Whynter, SICAO, Yehos, VRBON, Euro cave, DonlertElectrical, and La Sommeliere.

This report studies Wine Cooler Refrigerators in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

• Eurocave

• Vinotemp

• Electrolux

• Perlick

• LG

• BOSCH

• Avanti

• Danby

• Newair

• Sunpentown

• Whynter

• SICAO

• HAIER

• Meihe Appliance

• Frestec

• Yehos

• VRBON

• Risver Corporation

• Donlert Electrical

• Seadare

Market Segment by Regions, this report splits Global into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Wine Cooler Refrigerators in these regions, from 2011 to 2021 (forecast), like

• North America

• Europe

• China

• Japan

• Southeast Asia

• India

Split by product type, with production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, can be divided into

• Small Chillers (Wine Coolers, Wine Chillers)

• Small Countertop Refrigerators

• Medium-Size Wine Refrigerator

• Large "Wine Cellar" Refrigerators

Split by application, this report focuses on consumption, market share and growth rate of Wine Cooler Refrigerators in each application, can be divided into

• Application 1

• Application 2

• Application 3

