Harbinger Research Initiates Coverage on PotNetwork Holding, Inc. (POTN - OTC Pink) With a Strong Speculative Buy Rating and a 12-month price target of $1.25 per share

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2018 / Harbinger Research, LLC, an equity research boutique based in Atlanta, GA initiated research coverage PotNetwork Holding (OTC PINK: POTN) today with a Strong Speculative Buy, and a $1.25 price target. Harbinger Research will be providing ongoing research coverage on POTN over at least the next 12 months.

Analyst Brian Connell, CFA, who covers the Company, stated "We are very pleased to have such a rapidly growing company with such a dynamic management team as part of our coverage universe. The cannabis industry is growing very rapidly, and we expect that this will continue for several years to come. As a first-mover and emerging market leader in many of its business lines, we believe this will clearly benefit PotNetwork Holding."

Dr. Richard E. Goulding, M.D., PotNetwork Holding's CEO, stated that "We are very pleased to have additional research coverage provided by a firm such as Harbinger Research. We have experienced solid success at bringing growth to the Cannabis industry over the past few quarters, and we are looking forward to having Harbinger and firms like it help keep the investment community up to date regarding our progress."

To view the Harbinger Research Coverage Initiation report, please click here: https://d1io3yog0oux5.cloudfront.net/harbingerresearch/media/02b2064a2bd7158c4340a7102969c84c.pdf

About Harbinger Research, LLC

Harbinger Research is an independent equity research that employs a research team consisting entirely of CFA Charterholders and follows a number of companies across a wide variety of industries. Harbinger Research makes all of its reports available through its website at www.harbingerresearch.com, and also distributes content through a variety of partners, including Thomson Reuters, InvestorsInsight Publishing, and through several other major financial portals.

About Diamond CBD, Inc.: Diamond CBD focuses on the research, development, and multi-national marketing of premium hemp extracts that contain a broad range of cannabinoids and natural hemp derivatives. Diamond CBD's team consists of hemp industry pioneers and natural product experts, chemists, doctors and scientists, dedicated to producing the finest and purest cannabidiol (CBD) oils. The result is a robust selection considered among the most powerful natural CBD oils, tinctures, edibles, and vape liquids found anywhere. For more information, please visit its website at www.DiamondCBD.com.

About PotNetwork Inc.: PotNetwork Inc. brings to market PotNetwork.com, a counter-culture, cutting-edge digital magazine, publishing up-to-date news and articles on the cannabis industry. PotNetwork Inc. operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company; PotNetwork.com is a media resource providing a full range of industry related topics.

About PotNetwork Holding, Inc: PotNetwork Holding Inc. (OTC Pink: POTN) is a publicly traded company that acts as a holding company for its subsidiaries, First Capital Venture Co., the owner of Diamond CBD, Inc., the maker of Diamond CBD oils, and PotNetwork.com.

Safe Harbor Act: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

