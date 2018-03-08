ImmunoPrecise to Present at the Inaugural LD Micro Virtual Conference

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2017 / ImmunoPrecise (OTC PINK: IPATF), a full-service, custom, therapeutic antibody discovery CRO, announced that it will be presenting at the inaugural LD Micro Virtual Conference on Thursday, March 8th at 3 PM PST / 6 PM EST. CEO and President, Jennifer Bath, will be giving the presentation and answering questions from investors.

You can access the presentation at the following link: http://www.investorcalendar.com/console/conference/?id=26807.

"We are delighted to finally be hosting a virtual event, to support our in-person conferences" stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "There are a great number of people and companies who are unable to come to our live events, due to a multitude of reasons (mostly related to having kids), so we are happy to offer an additional outlet where companies can present to investors without taking a lot of time out of their day-to-day operations. While virtual events will never supplant the experience of sitting in the same room as someone, or eating artery clogging pastries at 3 PM, it is a great format for updating the investor community and getting increased exposure."

The conference will be held via webcast and will feature over 50 companies in the small / micro-cap space.

View ImmunoPrecise's profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/IPA.V.

About ImmunoPrecise

ImmunoPrecise (IPATF) is a globally recognized antibody service provider, serving our clients for close to 25 years. We are currently undergoing a fundamental refocusing, specifically on CRO services generating fully human, high quality, therapeutic antibodies using cutting-edge technologies and demonstrated scientific expertise to greatly increase the probability of success in helping bring functional therapeutics to market.

As such, we are undergoing rapid growth through acquisitions and investments to complete a full service, high throughput, and cutting-edge technology platform to serve an unmet need in guiding therapeutic antibody discovery programs from target identification to clinical trial in North America and Europe.

IPA's CRO services will not only address the needs to fill the current market gaps in CRO antibody offerings, but they take the most advanced aspects of antibody discovery one step further: as unique, global CRO using therapeutically-focused immunization processes in transgenic animals while offering high-throughput and accelerated B-cell screening and sequencing and unparalleled antibody characterization- feeding these programs directly into a state-of-the-art, pre-clinical program.

IPA will change the way the next-generation of therapeutics are discovered. By bringing together state-of-the-art technologies in transgenic animal platforms, therapeutic immunization technologies, phage library display, rabbit monoclonal antibodies, B-cell screening/sequencing, and antibody characterization, IPA aims to offer the highest throughput, deepest output and most comprehensive antibody discovery program available.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe.

