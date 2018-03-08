An estimated €100 billion in additional investment is needed, annually, to reach Europe's 2030 energy goals, states the European Commission, which has today released a roadmap to create a financial system that is focused on sustainable investment.To reach Europe's 2030 energy and climate goals - a minimum 40% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions compared to 1990 levels; at least a 27% share of renewables in final energy consumption; and at least 30% energy savings compared with the business-as-usual scenario - an additional €180 billion a year is needed, states the European Commission. This ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...