

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were flat Thursday morning as the European Central Bank left its key interest rate unchanged.



In a somewhat hawkish note, the ECB omitted a line that talked about increased quantitative easing if the the economic outlook worsens.



Meanwhile, traders await a crucial U.S. jobs report that may determine the course of monetary policy from the Federal Reserve.



Friday's jobs report for February may show wages are on the rise, cementing a March rate hike.



Yesterday, ADP said employment in the private sector jumped by 235,000 jobs in February after surging up by a revised 244,000 jobs in January.



Gold was down $2 at $1325 an ounce.



