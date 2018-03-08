Infiniti Research, a global competitive intelligence solutions provider, has just released their new supplier identification study on the metal industry. A renowned metals supplier wanted to cut the time to market for the products offered. The client wanted to profile the major suppliers and accomplish best practices and process for efficient supply management.

According to the supplier identification experts at Infiniti, "A supplier identification solution helps businesses profile the most appropriate suppliers and get better visibility into the supply chain process."

Renowned metal suppliers are exploring overseas to capture new growth opportunities and improve their footprint in the market. Also, with the growing concerns relating to transparency in supply chain activities, organizations are capitalizing vastly in technologies to mechanize their operations, drive competences, and advance the quality of the products offered.

The solution presented by Infiniti helped the metal supplier to profile the critical metal suppliers. The client was able to update their marketing efforts to meet the particular needs of the customers. Also, the client was able to resourcefully drive customer demand and create a brand reputation while meeting the compliance necessities.

This supplier identification solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Identify new suppliers

Improve the overall company's performance

This supplier identification solution provided predictive insights on:

Reducing the time for delivering the products

Meeting the quality requirements

