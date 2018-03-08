XPO Logistics, Inc.: XPO Logistics Contract Logistics Site Reaches Safety Milestone

XPO Logistics Contract Logistics Site Reaches Safety Milestone

GREENWICH, Conn. - March 8, 2018 - XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO) today announced that employees at its Union City, Ga., contract logistics site have achieved a safety milestone of one million hours without a recordable incident. The site began counting toward the milestone on November 15, 2016, and passed the million-hour mark on November 18, 2017. As of the end of February, the site now exceeds 1.25 million hours accident-free.

Operations at the Union City facility are dedicated to performing hardware order fulfillment for a global brand. Employees committed to pursue another one million safe hours at a special town hall meeting that commemorated the milestone.

Troy Cooper, chief operating officer of XPO Logistics, said, "When a busy, 560,000-square-foot facility exceeds one million safe work hours, it's truly remarkable. The Union City team's commitment to a safe work environment is yielding outstanding results."

In keeping with XPO's safety practices, employees at its logistics sites meet daily to identify potential issues and continuously improve performance. Employees also sign an I-Pledge, which encourages individual accountability for safe behavior -- a practice that initiated at Union City and now helps maintain safe operations at XPO sites.

XPO is a global leader in supply chain services and the second largest contract logistics provider with more than 775 logistics facilities worldwide. The company has been recognized as one of the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune magazine for 2018. In 2017, the company was named one of America's Best Employers by Forbes magazine.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 32 countries, with 1,455 locations and more than 95,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods more efficiently throughout their supply chains. The company has two reporting segments, transportation and logistics, and within these segments its business is well diversified by geographies, verticals and types of service. XPO's corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters is in Lyon, France. xpo.com

