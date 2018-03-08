Once again, Mindbreeze is listed in KMWorld's 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management.

"It's the ninth time in a row that Mindbreeze is counted among the 100 companies that matter in knowledge management that's fantastic! Our exceptional customers, together with our highly motivated team, make this possible. Our success in the international arena has led to Mindbreeze's speedy growth, so we are always on the lookout for the brightest minds to join our team", says Daniel Fallmann, founder and CEO of Mindbreeze.

The flood of information makes it both challenging and essential for companies to access all the necessary information from all the available sources in the right context at the right time. With more than 13 years of experience in the field of semantic data analysis and evaluation, Mindbreeze is able to make big data manageable and creates real value for business users. Mindbreeze InSpire borrows from the methods of machine learning, deep learning, and other forms of artificial intelligence, and uses them to unite internal and external business information into a semantic knowledge base to make the data available in its entirety.

"The organizations named in this year's list of 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management have captured and sustained our interest through their functionality, success with clients, and innovation," says KMWorld Editor Sandra Haimila. "When we look at the technologies they offer, we are awed by the progress, excited by what the future will bring, and confident they will enrich our lives. The companies we have chosen for our 2018 list have proven their business value to customers. We are impressed."

About KMWorld

KMWorld is the leading publisher, conference organizer, and information provider serving the knowledge management, content management, and document management markets. KMWorld magazine and its digital marketing resources reach more than 50,000 information and knowledge management professionals. KMWorld is a publishing unit of Information Today, Inc.

About Mindbreeze

Mindbreeze is a leading provider of appliances and cloud services for enterprise search, applied artificial intelligence, and knowledge management. The insight engine understands information and provides a consolidated view of corporate knowledge, regardless of where (data sources) and how (structured, unstructured) the data is stored. Through a global network of partners, Mindbreeze covers all time zones.

