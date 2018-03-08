HKA Tops List of World's Leading Construction Expert Witnesses

WARRINGTON, England, March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

HKA, the world's leading expert witness practice in the engineering and construction industries, sees 31 of its specialist delay, quantum and technical analysts listed in Who's Who Legal (WWL) Construction 2018: Expert Witnesses analysis.

WWL's Construction 2018: Expert Witnesses embraces months of research, canvassing and analysing the opinions of law firm clients and construction experts from around the world. It is the international guide to expert advisers on quantum and damages, delay and disruption, as well as forensic technical issues in major construction arbitration and litigation.

HKA remains the foremost firm in its field, with an impressive 31 consultants selected to feature in the 2018 guide, drawn from the company's offices in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Australia.

Three of the 31 Experts selected are listed as thought leaders in their respective disciplines: Wendy MacLaughlin, Franco Mastrandrea and David Merritt. WWL's research classifies Thought Leaders as being truly outstanding practitioners and the very best in their field.

Renny Borhan, Partner & CEO, HKA said: "We are delighted that such a high number of our Experts are featured in the professionally acclaimed Who's Who Legal Construction 2018: Expert Witnesses Analysis. This success is a fitting testament to our Experts' strong skills, knowledge and experience, many of whom are multi-qualified in technical and legal professions.

"Our greatest strength is our people, who possess diverse skills and the insight to anticipate, investigate and resolve project challenges," added Renny. "As we attract, retain and develop the world's leading talent from across the industry, we look forward to seeing these figures grow as we continue to promote, recognise and reward our Experts."

In providing expert determination and witness services, HKA occupies the unique, multi-disciplinary space that combines forensic technical, delay and disruption, and financial quantum analysis. HKA's Experts have vast experience in every industry sector and discipline.

About HKA

HKA is one of the world's leading privately owned, independent providers of consulting, expert and advisory services for the construction, manufacturing, process and technology industries. Our global portfolio includes some of the world's largest and most prestigious projects across a wide range of market sectors that include buildings, industrial, infrastructure, oil and gas, power and utilities, and technology.

HKA has over 960 professionals in more than 40 offices in 21 countries worldwide.

