

LONDON, March 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verona Pharma plc (AIM:VRP) (Nasdaq:VRNA) ('Verona Pharma'), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for respiratory diseases, announces that, on March 7, 2018, Dr. Jan-Anders Karlsson, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, purchased 3,250 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the Company (the 'Ordinary Shares') at a price of 148.64 pence per Ordinary Share. Following the acquisition, Dr. Karlsson will have an interest in the Company of 92,400 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.09% of the Company's issued share capital.



The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Jan-Anders Karlsson | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ | | |Chief Executive Officer | | | | | |a)|Position/status | | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification/Amendment |Initial notification | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Verona Pharma plc | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |213800EVI6O6J3TIAL06 | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each | | |instrument, type of instrument |GB00BYW2KH80 | | |Identification code | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Jan-Anders Karlsson purchased 3,250 | | | |Ordinary Shares | +--+----------------------------------+-----------------+----------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) | Price(s) | Volume(s) | | | +-----------------+----------------------+ | | |148.64 pence per | 3,250 Ordinary | | | | Ordinary Share | Shares | +--+----------------------------------+-----------------+----------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information |N/A | | | | | | |- Aggregated volume | | | |- Price | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |7 March 2018 | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |London Stock Exchange, AIM | | | | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+



For further information, please contact:



Verona Pharma plc Tel: +44 (0)20 3283 4200



Jan-Anders Karlsson, Chief Executive Officer info@veronapharma.com



Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Nominated Adviser Tel: +44 (0) 20 7710 7600 and UK Broker) SNELVeronaPharma@stifel.com



Stewart Wallace / Jonathan Senior / Ben Maddison



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Verona Pharma plc via GlobeNewswire



BYW2KH8R36



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX