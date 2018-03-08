The "Europe Collision Avoidance System Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Collision Avoidance System Market would witness market growth of 9% CAGR during the forecast period 2017-2023

Collision Avoidance System is safety awareness or a warning system and it is designed to reduce the severity of a collision. These systems are majorly incorporated into automobiles and in mining to avoid major accidents. It is also known as pre-crash system, forward collision warning system, or collision mitigating system. The adoption of the technology helps in detecting imminent strikes by alerting the driver about a potential collision.

Vehicles which are equipped with parking assistance incorporate an array of ultrasound and vision-based anti-collision systems. Blind spot detection and lane departure warning setup that uses cameras and radar are quite popular and were widely used in many high-end vehicles. Owing to the falling prices of these technologies, the market would witness significant growth over the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

Based on Type, the market report segments the market into Adaptive Cruise Control, Parking Assistance, Lane Departure Warning System, Autonomous Emergency Braking, and Others.

Based on Technology, the market report segments the market into RADAR, Camera, LiDar, and Ultrasonic.

Based on Application, the market report segments the market into Automotive, Aerospace, Rail, and Marine.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

Chapter 3. Europe Collision Avoidance System Market

Chapter 4. Europe Collision Avoidance System Market by Technology

Chapter 5. Europe Collision Avoidance System Market by Application

Chapter 6. Europe Collision Avoidance System Market by Country

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

