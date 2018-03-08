The "Europe Collision Avoidance System Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe Collision Avoidance System Market would witness market growth of 9% CAGR during the forecast period 2017-2023
Collision Avoidance System is safety awareness or a warning system and it is designed to reduce the severity of a collision. These systems are majorly incorporated into automobiles and in mining to avoid major accidents. It is also known as pre-crash system, forward collision warning system, or collision mitigating system. The adoption of the technology helps in detecting imminent strikes by alerting the driver about a potential collision.
Vehicles which are equipped with parking assistance incorporate an array of ultrasound and vision-based anti-collision systems. Blind spot detection and lane departure warning setup that uses cameras and radar are quite popular and were widely used in many high-end vehicles. Owing to the falling prices of these technologies, the market would witness significant growth over the forecast period.
Scope of the Report
- Based on Type, the market report segments the market into Adaptive Cruise Control, Parking Assistance, Lane Departure Warning System, Autonomous Emergency Braking, and Others.
- Based on Technology, the market report segments the market into RADAR, Camera, LiDar, and Ultrasonic.
- Based on Application, the market report segments the market into Automotive, Aerospace, Rail, and Marine.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Market Scope Methodology
Chapter 2. Market Overview
Chapter 3. Europe Collision Avoidance System Market
Chapter 4. Europe Collision Avoidance System Market by Technology
Chapter 5. Europe Collision Avoidance System Market by Application
Chapter 6. Europe Collision Avoidance System Market by Country
Chapter 7. Company Profiles
- Delphi Automotive LLP
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Denso Corporation
- Autoliv, Inc.
- General Electric Company
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- Rockwell Collins, Inc.
- Siemens AG
- Wabtec Corporation
- Alstom SA
