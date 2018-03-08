sprite-preloader
COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation METRO AG EUR500mil 5yr

Post-Stabilisation Notice

8th March 2018

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

METRO AG

EUR500,000,000 1.125% Notes due 06 March 2023

Launched pursuant to the issuer's Debt Issuance Programme

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: 44-207-475-1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014))) was undertaken by the Stabilising Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:METRO AG
Guarantor (if any):n/a
ISIN:XS1788515788
Aggregate nominal amount:EUR 500,000,000
Description:EUR500,000,000 1.125% Notes due 06 March 2023
Stabilisation Manager (s):Coordinating Stabilisation Manager
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft

Stabilsation Managers:
Goldman Sachs International
Societe Generale
UniCredit Bank AG

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into theUnited States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.


