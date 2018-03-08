The "2018 Ireland Telecom Market Analysis and Outlook Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The research work strategically analyzes Ireland telecommunications market, examining the recent trends, drivers and challenges across diverse dimensions such as growth, demand, pricing, competition, consumer behaviour, infrastructure, policies and others.
The study also provides in-depth analysis of segment wise telecommunications including mobile, fixed line and fixed broadband services. The number of subscribers and penetration rates are forecast for each of the sub-segment including mobile, fixed landline and broadband segments from 2005 to 2025.
Ireland telecommunication revenues, investment and infrastructure details are also covered in the report. Further, emerging business environment in Ireland together with comparison to five competitive benchmark countries are included, to assess the country's prominence on regional front.
On the competitive analysis front, leading companies along with their market shares are identified. Further, key business strategies of market leaders, their tariffs and SWOT profiles are included. In addition, the research work forecasts the demographic and economic drivers of Ireland that enable strategy planners to formulate their pricing and branding strategies.
The report also includes latest telecommunication market developments, mergers, acquisitions and launches, spectrum availability, tenders and other aspects are analyzed.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Ireland Telecom Market Overview
Ireland Telecom Market-Strategic Analysis
- Trends Shaping the Future of Ireland Telecom Industry
- Key strategies being Implemented by Market Leaders
- Telecom Revenues in Ireland
- Telecom Investments in Ireland
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
Ireland Telecom Market Outlook
- Fixed Line Subscriber and Penetration Outlook
- Mobile Subscriber and Penetration Outlook
- Fixed Broadband Subscriber and Penetration Outlook
Ireland Telecom Competitive Environment
- Market Shares by Company
- Major Operators-Domestic vs International
- Regulatory Body and Its Role in Industry
Ireland Telecom Industry Benchmarking
- Overall Ranking as Compared to Peer Markets
- Demand Index
- Infrastructure Index
- Growth Index
Ireland Economic Outlook to 2025
- GDP Forecast, 2005-2025
- GDP per Capita Forecast, 2005-2025
- Inflation Trends
Ireland Demographic Outlook to 2025
- Population Forecast, 2005-2025
- Population Forecast by Gender, 2005-2025
- Population Forecast by Age Group, 2005-2025
- Population Forecast by Location-Rural Population: Urban Population, 2005-2025
- Unemployment Trends in Ireland
Competitor Analysis
- Company A: Profile and operations in Ireland
- Company B: Profile and operations in Ireland
- Company C: Profile and operations in Ireland
Recent Industry Developments
