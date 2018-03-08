Scholastic Literacy Pro' Named Primary Resource/ Equipment Supplier of the Year at The 2018 GESS Education Awards

Literacy Pro Recognized for Matching Students with High-Interest, Authentic Titles to Raise Reading Achievement while Providing Educators with Data to Differentiate Instruction

NEW YORK, March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Literacy Pro', an innovative digital reading and assessment program from the international division of Scholastic, the global children's publishing, education and media company, was named the Primary Resource/Equipment Supplier of the Year by the 2018 GESS Education Awards. The GESS Education Awards recognize high-quality and diverse educational products, resources, service and people as well as the best educational establishments and the most dedicated members of the teaching profession.

As the Primary Resource/Equipment Supplier of the Year, Literacy Pro was recognized for its strength in guiding educators to support students in grades 2-12 in reaching reading proficiency goals, connecting them to authentic books that will maximize their achievement, and building a culture of reading within a school.

Currently used in 47 countries, Literacy Pro provides an online adaptive assessment that measures students' reading comprehension and generates a personalized book list that matches each student's reading level and individual interests. Each title includes a comprehension quiz that provides an opportunity for students to earn points towards certificate levels in the program. Educators also have access to dashboards where they can view detailed reports that inform instructional decisions and ensure students are reaching required levels of proficiency, all of which can be customized within the program to support different curriculum benchmarks.

Literacy Pro Library, an enhancement of the program, offers an interactive ebook library consisting of more than 900 titles including popular series Goosebumps', Discover More, A True Book',and more. The Library includes resources such as audio books, interactive vocabulary, and a student recording feature to provide a personalized experience for all readers.Additionally, educators can assign books to students using reading levels and content areas and monitor their reading progress.

Anne Boynton-Trigg, VP, Export Sales and Marketing at Scholastic

"We are honored that Scholastic Literacy Pro has been named 'Primary Resource/Equipment Supplier of the Year' and is receiving recognition as a program students and educators can depend on to inform classroom instruction and independent reading. The program's ability to effortlessly match students with engaging, authentic texts they want to read creates a culture of reading that engages every child while building the foundation they need to become lifelong learners.

Leticia Becerril, Educator and Literacy Pro user, Colegio Cuernavaca, Mexico

"Literacy Pro and Literacy Pro Library provide teachers with evidence-based data so we can make the best teaching and learning decisions to develop our students into successful, proficient readers."

Since 2017, Scholastic Literacy Pro has received the BESSIE award for Best Primary Literacy Resource Website and was a finalist for the 2018 BETT award for Best Primary Content Resource.

