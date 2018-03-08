WuXi NextCODE to Present at the Cowen and Company 38th Annual Health Care Conference

SHANGHAI andCAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts and REYKJAVIK, Iceland, March8,2018 /PRNewswire/ --WuXi NextCODE, the emerging global standard platform for genomic data, today announced that CEO Hannes Smarason will present at Cowen and Company's 38th Annual Health Care Conference on Monday, March 12, at 11:30am ET. The conference is being held at the Boston Marriott Copley Place Hotel on March 12-14.

Mr Smarason will provide a corporate overview and update on recent progress in the company's strategy to provide a fully-integrated, global standard platform for using the genome at scale - to improve healthcare, medicine and wellness for people and populations around the world.

About WuXi NextCODE

WuXi NextCODE is a fully integrated contract genomics organization (CGO) building the global standard platform for genomic data. With offices in Shanghai; Kendall Square in Cambridge, Massachusetts; and Reykjavik, Iceland, we serve the leading population genomics, precision medicine, diagnostics and wellness initiatives and enterprises using the genome to improve health around the world. Our capabilities span study design, sequencing, secondary analysis, storage, interpretation, scalable analytics, and AI and deep learning - all backed by the most proven and widely used technology for organizing, mining and sharing genome sequence data. We are also applying the same capabilities to advance a growing range of sequence-based tests and scans in China. Visit us on the web at wuxinextcode.com.

