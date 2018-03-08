Global RFID Tags Market to Reach US$ 8,346 Mn by 2025 - Persistence Market

NEW YORK, March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Pressing Focus on Efficient Supply Chain Management to Boost Adoption of RFID Tags in the Coming Years

Persistence Market Research (PMR) has published a new research report titled"RFID Tags Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Forecast (2017-2025)."The report states that the growing adoption of RFID tags in the aerospace sector and other vertical industries. The integration of sensor and cloud based abilities in RFID tags is expected to present further lucrative growth opportunities to the market players.

For instance, in 2016, Zebra Technologies Corporation launched RFD8500 which is a multi-operation system. This new product was designed for adding high performance RFID and 1D/2D barcode scanning to iOS and android compatible mobile devices. Along this line, other key players also started launching innovative and technologically advanced products.

Some of the companies in the market are Omni-ID, GAO RFID Inc., Impinj, Inc., Alien Technology, Confidex Ltd., Honeywell International, Inc., Invengo Information Technology Co., Ltd., NXP Semiconductors N.V., and HID Global Corporation.

As per the report, theglobal RFID tags marketis expected to witness a strong CAGR of 9.9% over the course of the forecast period. The market is projected to be valued around US$ 8,346 Mn rising from a valuation of over US$ 3,911 Mn.

Integration in IoT and Big Data Platforms to Augur Well for the Market

Companies across the globe are focusing on integrating RFID with IoT for identifying an object and its real-time location for the convenience of its customers. This is expected to lead to the swelling demand for RFID tracking solutions for loT and big data platforms by companies offering such technologies across the globe, mostly in developed regions.

Developing regions such as India and China are likely to come back in the game with heavy investments from government and non-government organizations. Another factor which is expected to drive the growth of the RIFD tags market here is the increasing number of IoT and big data companies across the globe.

Moreover, the burgeoning need for an efficient supply chain management is anticipated to supplement the growth of the global RFID tags market over the course of the forecast period. RFID tags store relative detailed information up to 2 kb related to the product on which they have been tagged. With these RFID tags, the details and the prices of the products are automatically recorded when a customer reaches for the counter.

Global Market for Smart Irrigation Controllers: Competitive Assessment

The research report onglobal smart irrigation controllers markethas covered detailed analysis on various players operating in the market. Details such as company overview, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, developments, key strategies, key financials, market share and future expansion plans of key companies such as Hunter Industries.

The Toro Company, Skydrop, Scotts Miracle-Gro, GreenIQ LTD., Galcon, Rachio, Inc., Rain Bird Corporation, HydroPoint Data Systems, Inc., and Weathermatic are covered in this research report.

Key Market Insights

The global smart irrigation controllers market is categorized based on type, industry vertical and region. Standalone controllers type is largely adopted across the globe for various applications and is the largest segment. Smart irrigation controllers are gaining high traction in agricultural fields and greenhouses.

Moreover, they are also used in commercial and residential applications. With respect to region, North America is the most attractive followed by Europe and China.

The future outlook of the global market looks positive. The use of smart irrigation controllers in commercial applications might surpass half a billion dollars in revenue post 2025.

