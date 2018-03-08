NNIT A/S: 6/2018 Resolutions from the annual general meeting of NNIT A/S

Company announcement 6/2018

Søborg/Copenhagen, March 8, 2018

Resolutions from the annual general meeting of NNIT A/S

Today, NNIT A/S held its annual general meeting, at which the following were adopted:

Financial year 2017 and 2018

The Company's audited annual report 2017 was adopted.

Distribution of profit according to the adopted annual report 2017 was adopted. The dividend will be DKK 2.30 per share of a nominal value of DKK 10.

The remuneration of the Board of Directors for 2018 was adopted.

Elections

Re-election of Carsten Dilling as Chairman of the Board of Directors and re-election of Peter Haahr as Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Re-election of Anne Broeng and Eivind Kolding as members of the Board of Directors.

Election of Christian Kanstrup and Caroline Serfass as members of the Board of Directors.

Re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab as the Company's auditor.

Shares and capital

Authorization to the Board of Directors to in the period until the annual general meeting in 2019 approve the acquisition of treasury shares with a total nominal value of up to 10% of the share capital, subject to the Company's holding of treasury share not exceeding 10% of the share capital.

Authorization to the Board of Directors to in the period until the 30 th April 2021 increase the Company's share capital by up to a nominal amount of DKK 25,000,000 without re-emption rights for the Company's existing shareholders

Authorization to the Board of Directors to in the period until the 30th April 2021 increase the Company's share capital by up to a nominal amount of DKK 7,500,000 in connection with the issues of new shares for the benefit of the Company's employees and/or employees of its subsidiaries.

Composition of the Board of Directors and Audit Committee



After the annual general meeting, the elected Board of Directors held a Board meeting to appoint members of its Audit Committee.

The Board decided that the Board of Directors and Audit Committee shall be composed as follows:

Carsten Dilling (Chairman of the Board of Directors)

Peter Haahr (Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors)

Henrik Vienberg Andersen (employee representative)

Anne Broeng (member of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Audit Committee)

Christian Kanstrup (member of the Board of Directors and member of the Audit Committee)

Eivind Kolding (member of the Board of Directors and member of the Audit Committee)

Caroline Serfass (member of the Board)

Anders Vidstrup (employee representative)

Enquiries

Investor relations:

Klaus Hosbond Skovrup

Head of Investor Relations:

+45 3079 5355

ksko@nnit.com (mailto:ksko@nnit.com)

Media contacts:

Helga Heyn

NNIT Communications

Tel: +45 3077 8080

hhey@nnit.com (mailto:hhey@nnit.com)

Resolutions from the Annual General Meeting EN (http://hugin.info/163771/R/2174256/838618.pdf)



