Mattson Technology, Inc.: Mattson Technology Announces Innovative Products for Atomic Level Surface Engineering and Ultra-Selective Material Removal

Selective surface treatment and modification

Super selective etch of highly sensitive film structures

FREMONT, Calif., March 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mattson Technology introduces Novyka product family, the most innovative technology for atomic level surface treatment and ultra-selective etching of extremely thin and delicate materials for continued scaling of 3D logic and memory devices.

"There are significant challenges in scaling with 3D structures for advanced memory and logic chips that include small, narrow, deep and complicated features composed of thin layers of different materials. Among these manufacturing challenges is selective removal of certain layers without damaging or removing other layers and without affecting other features," said Dr. Subhash Deshmukh, Chief Business Officer of Mattson Technology. "Another challenge is cleaning of these complex structures, as wet chemistry is no longer able to meet the requirements of cleaning the very bottom of the high-aspect ratio features while maintaining device structure integrity."

"Our new Novyka products offer proprietary chemistries in surface cleaning, surface treatment and surface modification. The unique designs of Novyka products further extend to enable ultra-high selectivity in removal of thin and delicate layers in 3D device structures," said Dr. Michael Yang, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of Mattson Technology. "In addition to delivering the most innovative process solutions to some of the key technical challenges in the industry, Novyka products have the lowest running cost, or the best total cost of ownership in their class."

"We are very excited about the potential of Novyka products as we are working closely with several of our most advanced customers on a variety of leading edge applications. With Mattson Technology achieving record revenue and profit in 2017, we continue to relentlessly drive technology innovations and provide uncompromising service to our global customer base," commented Dr. Allen Lu, CEO and President of Mattson Technology.

Mattson Technology, a Delaware Company, headquartered in Fremont, California, designs, manufactures, markets and supports semiconductor wafer processing equipment. Mattson's dry strip, plasma etch, rapid thermal processing and millisecond annealing equipment are used in high volume manufacturing by leading memory and logic chip makers around the world. New innovations from Mattson in atomic surface engineering address the most critical 3D logic and memory manufacturing challenges. Learn more at www.mattson.com (http://www.mattson.com/).

