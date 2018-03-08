GERSAN Secures Try 101 Million From GEM Global Yield Fund

ISTANBUL, March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

GERSAN ELEKTRIK Ticaret ve Sanayi A.S ("GERSAN" or "GERSAN A.S.") has signed a funding facility for TRY[101] million under a Share Subscription Facility ("SSF") and Call Option Agreement, (the "Agreement") with GEM Global Yield Fund, the private alternative investment group.

This TRY[101] million will be raised from a combination of instruments, TRY50 million in capital from the SSF and TRY[51] million from the Company issuing [7.1] million call options that can be exercised within three years by GEM Global Yield Fund, at the price which represents TRY[7.2] Per Share.

This new Agreement will be used to provide strength to the working capital of the Company.

About GERSAN

GERSAN A.S., established in 1980, is a leading company in the electrical industry with 38 years of experience. GERSAN A.S. is a complete "R & D" - inovation company and produces technological electrical products. Some of our products are patented internationally.

These products hold international certificates such as GOST, IEC, BS, TSE, EN, ATA, IPH, ISO9001-14001-18001, and CE. We export to 88 countries.

Our production facilities:

Main Istanbul factory 7.000m2

factory 7.000m2 Zonguldak-Ã‡aycuma production facility 46.000m2

Russia - Kaliningrad facility 10.000m2 on 36.000m2 area (Governmental investment support till 2032)

- facility 10.000m2 on 36.000m2 area (Governmental investment support till 2032) Oman facility 5.000m2 with Governmental support

We have showroom organisations in Dubai, Nigeria, Kazakhistan, Litvia, Qatar.

Our main fields of operations are;

Busduct Systems;

25-6300A LV Busduct systems

36kV MV Busduct systems

IP 55 & 68 protection class

Distribution Panel Systems;

ASTA certified for 5000A 150kA-1sc,

G-Bus Industrial Automation Control

International Patented PLC power line communication automation

LED Lighting Systems

Co-Branding-OSRAM,

Face recognition and matching software,

Smart Street Light Automation Systems,

AC / DC / Wireless Electrical Car Charging Systems,

Cable Management and Support Systems,

Earthing Systems,

Underfloor Trunking Systems,

All products and productions are ISO, IEC, EN, ENEC and CB certified.

About GEM:

Global Emerging Markets (http://www.gemny.com) was founded in 1991. GEM is a USD 3.4 billion investment group having completed 375 transactions in 68 countries. The firm is an alternative investment group that manages a diverse set of investment vehicles across the world. GEM's funds include and have included: CITIC-GEM Fund, Kinderhook, GEM Global Yield Fund, GEM India and VC Bank/GEM Mena Fund*.

(*GEM exited both its LP and GP stakes in Q1 2010.)

For more information, please contact:

GERSAN ELEKTRIK Ticaret ve Sanayi A.S

http://www.gersan.com.tr

GEM :

Aude Planche

Partner

28 Cours Albert 1er, 75008 Paris

Tel: +33-153-532-010

Email: aplanche@gemgroup.ch