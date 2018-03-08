Fusion1 accelerates operators' ability to make service management data highly actionable with contextual visualization and workflow automation capabilities

Federos, the leading provider of next-generation, service management solutions for service providers, managed service providers, and enterprises, today released new features for its Fusion1 solution, to allow customers to automate remedial and repetitive tasks in the service operations center, maintain higher levels of service quality to improve end-user experience, and reduce operational costs.

This press release features multimedia.

Fusion1 provides topology views of physical and BGP network relationships and greater visibility of activity across event and regional maps for pinpoint recognition. (Photo: Business Wire)

Fusion1, the newest software offering available from Federos, provides users the ability to customize the information they choose to receive as well as how they visualize information across multiple, disparate systems and data silos. In addition, Fusion1's contextual dashboards provide a foundation to visualize and manage relationships between service systems and data. Service center operators can also leverage Fusion1's workflow automation to optimize virtual services and accelerate the introduction of new cloud-based offerings to end users.

"Without perspective, data lacks meaning and value, but when analyzed and visualized in context with other data, the invisible become obvious and the impossible turns into reality," said John Locke, CTO at Federos. "Fusion1 provides a visual blueprint for customers to understand how data and the relationships between data deliver measurable business results such as: scaling services more quickly, accelerating new offerings to market, automating repetitive tasks, and saving money in operational expenses. The list goes on, but most importantly, Fusion1 enables users to be forward-thinking in how they deliver exceptional experiences for their customers."

Additional features that have been added to Fusion1 include:

REST Bridge Adapter allows any system using REST API to be quickly integrated with Fusion1's workflow automation without additional development.

Assure1 and IBM Netcool integration Fusion1 provides modules making it easy to integrate Assure1 and Netcool with its unified visualization platform. Benefits include workflow automation and dashboards that can be configured with event lists and event properties, as well as summary and graphing apps from legacy tools to enrich Fusion1's contextual views. In addition, REST adapters, bundled with Fusion1 modules, extend API calls to expand workflow automation capabilities.

Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) and Layer 2 Topology Views integration modules for EMC Smarts provides extended support for topology views for physical and best gateway protocol network relationships.

Geo Map Support for Event Data provides greater visibility of activity across regional maps and overlays event list summaries for pinpoint recognition.

Fusion1, previously known as Federos, was purchased in 2017 as part of an asset acquisition of TDB Fusion Group to augment the Assure1 service assurance platform with enhanced workflow automation, cloud and systems orchestration, and customizable user interface capabilities.

About Federos Assure1 and Fusion1

Federos Assure1 and Fusion1 software provide a next generation, service assurance solution that unifies fault, performance, topology, and service level management in a single scalable platform. Built on a single codebase, our multi-tenant Assure1 platform uses an open and unified approach for data collection, enrichment, visualization, and reporting. Leading telecommunications, managed service providers, and enterprises, including Aureon, Eir, Equinix, Hargray, MANX, Oracle, Tata Communications, and Tele2, use Federos to unify and simplify their infrastructure management, and consolidate disparate and legacy tools onto a single platform to significantly reduce operations costs, assure delivery of new services, and enhance customer experience. For more information, visit www.federos.com.

