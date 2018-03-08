Integrated modem technology combined with revolutionary antenna design will dramaticallychange user economics, opening new markets

Isotropic Systems, the next-generation satellite terminal provider, today announced a partnership with VT iDirect to create a first-of-its-kind satellite ground terminal with integrated modem technology designed to deliver broadband connectivity for a wide range of consumer and enterprise applications. The agreement with VT iDirect, as the leading modem technology provider for fixed and mobility markets, and Isotropic Systems' disruptive optical technology and market-focused plan will create a revolutionary shift in the industry to unencumber high-throughput satellite (HTS) broadband.

Isotropic Systems' transformational technology will enable the first low-cost, fully electronic tracking terminal that can deliver satellite broadband to previously non-addressable markets. As part of the partnership, Isotropic Systems will integrate an iDirect board level modem that is compatible with Isotropic's integrated modem bays for a fully integrated terminal offering.

This effort will dramatically change hardware and user costs, revitalizing the economics for HTS communications across a wide range of enterprise and defense applications. While retaining compatibility with standard external modem interfaces, the modular support of a broad range of different modem technologies, combined with Isotropic Systems' multi-beam capability, offers service providers an unprecedented choice and flexibility, and significantly reduces the complexity of enterprise and consumer broadband deployment.

"Our agreement with VT iDirect is another step in our plan to dramatically alter satellite communications by changing the user economics enabled by our integrated technology and deliver high-throughput satellite services to untapped markets," said John Finney, founder and CEO of Isotropic Systems. "The completely integrated solution we launch with iDirect technology will deliver satellite data, mobility and broadband services at afraction of the costof existing ground systems. When HTS ground technology enables mass-market use of satellites, the industry will enter into a new period of unprecedented growth from any orbit or frequency."

"Isotropic System's unique optical technology introduces extraordinary value and efficiency to the global HTS markets we serve," said Greg Quiggle, VP of Emerging Products, VT iDirect. "Building upon this with our integrated modem technology enables our customers to realize lower terminal, installation and maintenance costs while proactively preparing for emerging multi-orbit networks."

Isotropic Systems founder John Finney will be the keynote speaker at SATELLITE 2018 in Washington, D.C. on Monday, March 12, 2018. More information is available here. Members of the press are welcome.

Isotropic Systems and iDirect invite you to join them on Tuesday, March 13, at 10:45am at SATELLITE 2018 in Washington, D.C., Convention Center press room for a briefing regarding their disruptive technology for satellite broadband growth.

About Isotropic Systems

Isotropic Systems is developing the world's first multi-service, high-bandwidth, low power, fully integrated high throughput terminal designed to support the satellite industry to 'reach beyond' traditional markets and acquire new customers with a full suite of high throughput services. The company's team of industry experts and scientists has pioneered several firsts in satellite terminal design. For more information visit www.isotropicsystems.com.

About iDirect

VT iDirect, a subsidiary of VT Systems, is a global leader in IP-based satellite communications providing technology and solutions that enable our partners worldwide to optimize their networks, differentiate their services and profitably expand their businesses. For more than 20 years, the VT iDirect organization has focused on meeting the economic and technology challenges across the satellite industry. Today, the product portfolio, branded under the name iDirect, sets new standards in performance and efficiency, making it possible to deliver voice, video and data connectivity anywhere in the world. VT iDirect is the world's largest TDMA enterprise VSAT manufacturer and is the leader in key industries including mobility, military/government and cellular backhaul. In 2007, iDirect Government was formed to better serve the U.S. government and defense communities. For more information please visit www.iDirect.net.

VT Systems is an engineering company providing integrated solutions to the commercial and government markets in the aerospace, electronics, land systems and marine sectors. VT Systems' innovative solutions, products and services include aircraft maintenance, repair and modification; software solutions in training and simulation; satellite-based IP communications technology; network solutions that integrate data, voice and video; rugged computers and computer peripheral equipment; specialized truck bodies and trailers; weapons and munitions systems; road construction equipment; and ship design and shipbuilding. Headquartered in Alexandria, Va., VT Systems operates globally and is a wholly owned subsidiary of ST Engineering. Please visit www.vt-systems.com.

