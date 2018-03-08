Staples Solutions Successfully Deployed PTC's FlexPLM SaaS-Based Solution to Streamline Processes and Provide Single Source of Truth for Development of Private Label Products

PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) today announced that Staples Solutions, the leading provider of workplace products, services, and solutions to businesses across Europe, has gone live with PTC's market-leading retail solution PTC FlexPLM to enable the acceleration of product development through improved efficiency.

Staples Solutions is the leading provider of workplace products, services, and solutions to small, mid-sized, and large businesses in Europe. The company offers office supplies, technology products and services, facilities and break-room supplies, furniture, copy and print services and a wide range of other product categories.

"We are developing an aggressive growth strategy initiative for our private label. With the flexibility and comprehensive capability of PTC FlexPLM, we expect to significantly improve employee efficiency and speed of innovation," said Aini Chong, brand manager, Staples Solutions. "Ultimately, we selected FlexPLM due to its out-of-the-box capability to manage our complex product portfolio, rapid deployment approach, robust cloud architecture, and overall user friendliness. After a 14-week implementation, we have been able to go live with phase 1 on-time and on-budget and are very excited to continue expansion and collaboration with PTC on this journey."

Staples Solutions has leveraged PTC's Software as a Service (SaaS) offering for full solution management and hosting. ITC Infotech, a PTC Service Partner, provided consulting services to enable rapid implementation, while reducing total cost of ownership and resource impact on the internal IT department.

"During its in-depth evaluation of the PLM marketplace, Staples discovered PTC's large community of manufacturing customers, with whom they will be able to share ideas, best practices, and strategy," said Eric Symon, general manager, Retail Business Unit, PTC. "We look forward to supporting this global leader in fulfilling its growth plans for its renowned private label."

About Staples Solutions

Staples Solutions is the leading provider of workplace products, services and solutions to small, mid-sized, and large businesses in Europe. Through our integrated offering, Staples Solutions is the partner of choice to meet the diverse needs of the workplace of today and tomorrow. Headquartered in Amsterdam, we operate in 17 counties in Europe.

About PTC (NASDAQ: PTC)

PTC helps companies around the world reinvent the way they design, manufacture, operate, and service things in and for a smart, connected world. In 1986 we revolutionized digital 3D design, and in 1998 were first to market with Internet-based product lifecycle management. Today, our leading industrial innovation platform and field-proven solutions enable you to unlock value at the convergence of the physical and digital worlds. With PTC, manufacturers and an ecosystem of partners and developers can capitalize on the promise of the Internet of Things and augmented reality technology today and drive the future of innovation.

PTC.com @PTC Blogs

PTC, FlexPLM, and the PTC logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of PTC Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.

