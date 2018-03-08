Action Hotels warned that losses with be larger than expected after it cancelled one and delayed another hotel in Saudi Arabia. The company projects a 48% year-on-year increase in loss before tax to approximately $12.2m, despite revenue and EBITDA projected to be broadly in line with market expectations, up 10% to $58.3m and down 18% to $15.2m respectively. The company attributes the increase in loss to "not being able to capitalise some of the interest costs" in 2017 as well as "a higher than ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...