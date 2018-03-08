The European Central Bank kept all its main policy settings unchanged and reiterated that its asset purchase programme may run past September, if needed, contrary to some analysts' expectations. However, the ECB omitted the reference to the possibility that it might increase the size or duration of its APP if "the outlook becomes less favourable, or if financial conditions become inconsistent with further progress towards a sustained adjustment in the path of inflation." Following the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...