Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 8, 2018) - Lineage Grow (CSE: BUDD) is one of the latest new listings on the Canadian Securities Exchange, trading under the symbol "BUDD", having previously traded on the TSX Venture Exchange as Lakeside Minerals. The company is focused on establishing, either directly or through joint venture with licenced producers, state-of-the-art cultivation facilities and a view towards developing a dominant brand of premium quality craft cannabis.

The company provides consulting and equipment leasing services and licenses intellectual property to Mt. Baker, which operates a 7,800 square foot licensed producer/processor facility in Bellingham, Washington, and to other state-licensed operators engaged in the cultivation, manufacturing and distribution of cannabis in states in the U.S. where medical and/or adult use of cannabis is legal under state law.

Lineage is seeking to deploy advanced cultivation techniques and best-of-breed genetics to develop brands of craft cannabis known for emphasizing the unique flavors, smells, and potencies of each individual strain. By leveraging innovative agricultural and technological solutions, Lineage intends to optimize the variable costs associated with cannabis cultivation and successfully produce craft cannabis at a commercially viable industrial scale.

The company recently closed the final tranche of its non-brokered private placement, raising gross proceeds of approximately $3 million. These proceeds will help fund strategic initiatives being rolled out in the coming months as well as general working capital.

The company is in the process of acquiring a 100% interest in Altai Partners LLC, operating out of California, which in turn is acquiring a minimum of 45% ownership interest in Lucrum Enterprises Inc.

Lucrum, which is doing business as LUX Cannabis Dispensary, is one of only 16 licensed dispensaries operating in San Jose, California, one of the most influential cannabis markets in the world.

David Drutz, CEO, stated: "Listing on the CSE represents an important corporate milestone for Lineage and a key piece of our plan to enhance shareholder value through increased stock liquidity and market exposure. Pursuing acquisitions and strategic partnerships to establish our footprint in the California retail markets is the direct consequence of our aggressive growth strategy. Our team saw this Acquisition as an excellent opportunity for continued growth in the most exciting retail cannabis markets in the U.S."

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.lineagegrow.com, contact David Drutz, CEO, at 416-479-4142 or email ddrutz@lineagegrow.com.

