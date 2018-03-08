New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 8, 2018) - NetworkNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled "Blockchain-related Applications Gain Momentum," featuring Epazz, Inc. (OTC Pink: EPAZ).

"ZenaPay Wallet App is the first blockchain product the company has released," Epazz CEO Shaun Passley stated in the press release. "We are quickly catching up to other competitors in the marketplace. We believe that this is the beginning of mainstream acceptance of blockchain technology. The adoption of multiple cryptocurrencies within a single blockchain wallet makes completing transactions simple and quick for users." Epazz's BoxesOS applications are able to create virtual communities for enhanced communication, provide information and content for decision-making, and create a secure marketplace for any type of commerce. Calling blockchain-based technology the "future of the Internet," Passley says Epazz will integrate blockchain into all of its products in coming months using BoxesOS. "The company has been working with customers to understand the best uses of blockchain, and we are excited about filing the first of many blockchain patents, with many more to come," he says.

About Epazz, Inc.

Epazz, Inc. specializes in enterprise cryptocurrency blockchain mobile apps and cloud business process software, with more than 500 repeat customers. The new Bitcoin mobile app is a financial technology company that offers unique software that allows consumers to acquire Bitcoin at the point of sale. The consumer can then use the cryptocurrency or digital currency to make a purchase at the store with ease. Epazz technology makes it easy to convert legacy systems into cloud business process software, for which the company then charges an annual subscription fee. Epazz has acquired 11 software companies that have converted or are in the process of converting their legacy software products to cloud software using Epazz technology. Epazz then markets the new cloud-based solutions to new and existing customers. For more information, visit www.Epazz.com.

