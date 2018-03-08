The "Europe Cancer Immunotherapy Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe Cancer Immunotherapy Market would witness market growth of 14.1% CAGR during the forecast period 2017-2023
The key factors driving the growth of cancer immunotherapy market are rising incidence and prevalence of cancer, technologically advanced treatment therapies, Growing R&D activities to treat cancer, and specificity effectiveness of cancer immunotherapy for the treatment of wide range of cancers such as lung cancer, breast cancer, skin cancer, and others.
Also, growing healthcare expenditure and better healthcare insurance coverage would further add to the market growth during the analysis period. Nevertheless, lack of professional healthcare experts and limited awareness about possible solutions among the population are the factors that limit the growth.
Scope of the Report
- Based on Technology, the market report segments the market into Monoclonal Antibodies, Cytokines Immunomodulators, and Other Technology.
- End user is segmented into Polymeric Coatings and Organic Coatings.
- The Application covered under the report includes Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Melanoma, Prostate Cancer, Head Neck Cancer, and Other Cancer.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Market Scope Methodology
Chapter 2. Market Overview
Chapter 3. Europe Cancer Immunotherapy Market
Chapter 4. Europe Cancer Immunotherapy Market by End User
Chapter 5. Europe Cancer Immunotherapy Market by Application
Chapter 6. Europe Cancer Immunotherapy Market by Country
Chapter 7. Company Profiles
- Novartis AG
- Astrazeneca Plc.
- Amgen Inc.
- Immunomedics, Inc.
- Bayer AG
- Pfizer Inc.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Merck Sharp Dohme Corp.
- Eli Lilly and Company
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
