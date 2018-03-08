

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart Inc. (WMT) announced that more than 890,000 Walmart U.S. associates will receive a share of more than $560 million total cash bonuses, including: more than $160 million in cash bonuses based on their stores' fourth-quarter performance; and more than $400 million in one-time cash bonuses tied to recent changes in tax law. The company said bonuses, along with an annual pay raise for hourly field associates, are included in their March 8 paycheck.



In Florida, Walmart associates are receiving approximately $42.7 million in combined bonuses. In Texas, Walmart associates are receiving approximately $62.6 million in combined bonuses.



