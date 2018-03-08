With effect from March 9, 2018, the subscription rights in D. Carnegie & Co AB will be quoted on the list for Equity rights. Quotation will continue up until and including March 21, 2018.



Instrument: Subscription rights ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: DCAR TR B ----------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ----------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010949388 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 152489 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares / 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ----------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO -----------------------------------------------------------------



With effect from March 9, 2018, the paid subscription shares in D. Carnegie & Co AB will be quoted on the list for Equity rights. Quotation will continue up until and including April 5, 2018.



Instrument: Paid subscription shares ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: DCAR BTA B ----------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ----------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010949396 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 152490 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares / 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ----------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO -----------------------------------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Eva Norling or Emelie Thordewall, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.