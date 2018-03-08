WOW! Unlimited Media Inc. to Present at the Inaugural LD Micro Virtual Conference

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2018 / WOW! Unlimited Media Inc. (TSX-V: WOW.A), a kids and youth focused media company will be presenting at the inaugural LD Micro Virtual Conference on Thursday, March 8 at 1 PM PST / 4 PM EST. Neil Chakravarti, President & COO, will be giving the presentation and answering questions from investors.

You can access the presentation at the following link: http://www.investorcalendar.com/console/conference/?id=26777

Since its inception in December 2016, WOW! Unlimited Media Inc., formerly Rainmaker Entertainment and now, comprised of its core companies Rainmaker and Mainframe Studios as well as Frederator Networks, has already made a strong impact in the kids and youth animation marketplace. A round up of its activities shows its unique focus on creating and distributing content geared primarily towards digital platforms rather than solely for television screens, and is propelling it to the forefront of the industry.

The company's U.S. company and operations 'The Channel Frederator Network' is the world's largest animation-only multi-channel network on YouTube and programs online channels such as Channel Frederator and Cartoon Hangover. The channels feature the hit series Bravest Warriors, Bee and PuppyCat, (second most funded animation on Kickstarter), the factual series107 Facts as well as many new shorts from the world's future animation superstars.

"We are delighted to finally be hosting a virtual event, to support our in-person conferences," stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "There are a great number of people and companies who are unable to come to our live events, due to a multitude of reasons (mostly related to having kids), so we are happy to offer an additional outlet where companies can present to investors without taking a lot of time out of their day-to-day operations. While virtual events will never supplant the experience of sitting in the same room as someone, or eating artery clogging pastries at 3 PM, it is a great format for updating the investor community and getting increased exposure."

The conference will be held via webcast and will feature over 50 companies in the small / micro-cap space.

View WOW! Unlimited Media's Profile Here: https://www.ldmicro.com/profile/WOW-A.V.

About WOW! Unlimited Media Inc.

WOW Unlimited Media Inc., formerly Rainmaker Entertainment Inc., is creating a leading next-generation kids and youth animation business by focusing on digital platforms and content. The company's key assets include: the world's #1 digital animation network, Frederator Networks, which consists of an animation production company Frederator Studios as well as VOD channels on digital platforms; the world's first Hispanic animation network, Átomo Network, a joint venture with Ánima Estudios; and one of Canada's largest, multi-faceted animation production studios, Rainmaker Entertainment, which consists of Mainframe Studios that produces CGI animated television series and Rainmaker Studios that produces long-form animated features. The company operates out of offices in Toronto, New York, Vancouver and Los Angeles, and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V: WOW.A).

Wow! Unlimited's Frederator's Hot Animation Popular Series on Netflix - Castlevania

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

