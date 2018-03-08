Griyatekno: GriyaTekno Announces the Launch of a Special March Promotion for the IP Camera that Supports CCTV Technology

The Brands of IP Cameras that are Part of the Promotion Support the Migration of CCTV Technology

JAKARTA, INDONESIA / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2018 / The founders of GriyaTekno, an online store based in Jakarta, Indonesia that sells a wide variety of building automation and other products, are pleased to announce the launch of a special IP camera promotion for March. Right now, shoppers at GriyaTekno.com can find three types of IP cameras that support the migration of CCTV technology from the current mainstream analog CCTV into digital IP based CCTV.

To check out the selection of IP Camera CCTV systems and to learn more about the current promotion, please visit

http://www.griyatekno.com/index.php?main_page=index&cPath=70_112.

As a company spokesperson noted, the founders understand that while many people are in the market for an IP camera Wifi powered device or an IP CCTV camera, they may not have the money in the budget right now. This inspired them to launch this special promotion, which offers significant savings on three IP CCTV camera devices.

For example, even though the sale recently launched, a lot of customers are already taking advantage of the 45 percent savings on the ArsiMatic Wireless IP camera, which is currently on sale for Rp 297.000,00.

The ArsiMatic Wireless IP camera is a network camera that is made for easy installation and usage.

"This IP Camera can be integrated with the wireless network camera that is in the installation point," the spokesperson noted, adding that access monitoring can be set up easily by using a cloud (P2P) network.

"Besides video monitoring, the CCTV is equipped with a microphone for voice communications, and the orientation and direction of the camera can be adjusted in real time with the PTZ motor."

In addition, records can be stored on a micro SD card or on an NVV-based ONVIF center on the IP camera, and it also features an image sensor to produce digital images with 1 MegaPixel resolution.

In addition to the ArsiMatic Wireless IP camera, the spokesperson said customers can also save 11 percent on two HikVision IP 2MP cameras: one that is a dome model and one that is a bullet IP camera.

About GriyaTekno:

GriyaTekno.com is largest online store for all kinds of building security and automation products. The company, which is based in Jakarta, Indonesia, continuously promotes, supports and harnesses the latest technology to create a more secure, comfort, and sustainable living environment. For more information, please visit http://www.griyatekno.com.

GriyaTekno

Jalan Radio Dalam No 9E

Jakarta, Indonesia

Contact:

GriyaTekno

promo@griyatekno.com

+62 21 72800528

SOURCE: GriyaTekno