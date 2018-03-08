Legends Landscaping in Reno and Sparks, Nevada Announces the Launch of their New Website

The Newly Updated Site Features an Introduction to the Talented Team at Legends Landscaping as well as Information on the Many Services that they Offer

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2018 / The founders of Legends Landscaping, a landscaping company that offers residential and commercial services throughout Reno and Sparks, Nevada, are pleased to announce the launch of their freshly updated and eye-catching website. As a company spokesperson noted, some of the new pages that were added include a full introduction to the team at Legends Landscaping and a in-depth rundown of the services they offer.

To learn more about Legends Landscaping, please "Like" the Legends Landscaping Facebook page and check out their many positive reviews on the Legends Landscaping Yelp page.

"We are proud to give people a fresh look at Legends Landscaping in Reno," the spokesperson noted, adding that from the new features like the full team page that discusses why they have as much success as they do in the world of landscaping, to information about their services, the website is user-friendly and easy to navigate.

"Visitors to the site are also welcome to check out our portfolio, which highlights just some of the work that we have done, and shows the level of professionalism and quality of work that we provide."

About Legends Landscaping:

Legends Landscaping has been around for over 25 years, and they provide high-quality landscaping services in the Reno and Sparks area. They offer the best residential and commercial landscaping services and stand by their work. For more information, please visit http://www.legendslandscaping.com/.

