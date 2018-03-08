A team of scientists based at the Jiangsu Key Laboratory for Carbon-Based Functional Materials and Devices has integrated a silicon solar cell with a device that generates power from the motion of raindrops, an innovation which could greatly enhance performance in cloudier climates.Researchers in China have developed a hybrid device that can generate power from both a PV cell and a triboelectric nanogenerator (TENG) - a device which can generate power from the motion of raindrops. The researchers, from the Jiangsu Key Laboratory for Carbon-Based Functional Materials and Devices, Institute of Functional ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...