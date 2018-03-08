To meet their 2030 renewable energy targets, RE 100 signatories will need to procure around 172 TWh of additional energy generation, writes BNEF. Up to 35 GW of solar and 51 GW of wind could be deployed, if they met this demand through PPAs.Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) has released a new report, "RE100 Signatories to Spur US$94bn Investment Opportunity", under which it has found that the signatories of the RE 100 campaign will need to add an additional 172 TWh of clean energy by 2030, if they are to meet their 100% renewable energy targets. While certificates or other similar mechanisms, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...