Marie-Antoinette Tichler, CEO and Founder of C2Legacy, is Featured in Article about Top Women in Crypto

The Article on CoinReviews.io Named Tichler as One of 24 Pioneering Women in the Cryptocurrency Space

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2018 / Marie-Antoinette Tichler, CEO and Founder of C2Legacy, is pleased to announce that she was recently named in an article as one of the top women in cryptocurrency.

To read the article, which appeared in CoinReviews.io, please check out https://coinreviews.io/24-women-in-blockchain-crypto-you-should-be-following/.













As the article, which is titled "24 Women in Blockchain/Crypto You Should Be Following," noted, when it comes to the world of cryptocurrency, women are in a definite minority.

"Although one of the bases of cryptocurrency that drives usage is anonymity, the space is still one that can benefit from a diverse audience," the articled noted, adding that science proves that men and women's brains operate differently.

"Offering different perspectives on issues, especially those in the cryptocurrency space, are what keep the industry evolving and moving forward to benefit all. It is important to encourage women to become active in the cryptocurrency space and lead by example."

In the section of the article that is devoted to Tichler, the writer noted that she used her background in building and educating underserved youth on technology to help build her C2Legacy platform. Tichler is now well-known as an outspoken leader in the cryptocurrency space and she uses her vast knowledge of the subject to update her many followers on Twitter.

The fact that Tichler was listed as one of the most influential women in cryptocurrency will not surprise the many clients who have used the Digital Will platform at C2Legacy. Tichler is well-known for having created and launched the first ever platform on a Blockchain that will securely and accurately validate the death of the legacy holder using global, digital and decentralized Death Certificates or digital US-based Death Certificates.

"C2Legacy digital assets management system allows comfortably planning for the future knowing your digital asset and estate plans will be safely sent to heirs through smart contracts designated by you," noted a company spokesperson, adding that C2Legacy brings people peace of mind knowing that their cryptocurrency will not die with them, and they can take care of their loved ones after they are gone.

About Marie-Antoinette Tichler:

Marie-Antoinette Tichler is the CEO and Founder of C2Legacy. C2Legacy is a digital asset and cryptocurrency estate management platform. Learn more about C2Legacy and stay up to date on their token launch by visiting https://c2legacy.io/.

Contact:

Faith Frazier

admin@rocketfactor.com

(949) 555-2861

SOURCE: C2Legacy