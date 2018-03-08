The "2018 France Telecom Market Analysis and Outlook Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The research work strategically analyzes France telecommunications market, examining the recent trends, drivers and challenges across diverse dimensions such as growth, demand, pricing, competition, consumer behaviour, infrastructure, policies and others.
The study also provides in-depth analysis of segment wise telecommunications including mobile, fixed line and fixed broadband services. The number of subscribers and penetration rates are forecast for each of the sub-segment including mobile, fixed landline and broadband segments from 2005 to 2025.
France telecommunication revenues, investment and infrastructure details are also covered in the report. Further, emerging business environment in France together with comparison to five competitive benchmark countries are included, to assess the country's prominence on regional front.
On the competitive analysis front, leading companies along with their market shares are identified. Further, key business strategies of market leaders, their tariffs and SWOT profiles are included. In addition, the research work forecasts the demographic and economic drivers of France that enable strategy planners to formulate their pricing and branding strategies.
The report also includes latest telecommunication market developments, mergers, acquisitions and launches, spectrum availability, tenders and other aspects are analyzed.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- France Telecom Market Overview
France Telecom Market Strategic Analysis
- Trends Shaping the Future of France Telecom Industry
- Key strategies being Implemented by Market Leaders
- Telecom Revenues in France
- Telecom Investments in France
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
France Telecom Market Outlook
- Fixed Line Subscriber and Penetration Outlook
- Mobile Subscriber and Penetration Outlook
- Fixed Broadband Subscriber and Penetration Outlook
France Telecom Competitive Environment
- Market Shares by Company
- Major Operators-Domestic vs International
- Regulatory Body and Its Role in Industry
France Telecom Industry Benchmarking
- Overall Ranking as Compared to Peer Markets
- Demand Index
- Infrastructure Index
- Growth Index
France Economic Outlook to 2025
- GDP Forecast, 2005-2025
- GDP per Capita Forecast, 2005-2025
- Inflation Trends
France Demographic Outlook to 2025
- Population Forecast, 2005-2025
- Population Forecast by Gender, 2005-2025
- Population Forecast by Age Group, 2005-2025
- Population Forecast by Location-Rural Population: Urban Population, 2005-2025
- Unemployment Trends in France
Competitor Analysis
- Company A: Profile and operations in France
- Company B: Profile and operations in France
- Company C: Profile and operations in France
Recent Industry Developments
