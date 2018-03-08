DNS Service Market Worth 438.8 Million USD by 2022

PUNE, India, March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report"DNS Service Marketby DNS Server (Primary DNS Server and Secondary DNS Server), Deployment Type (Cloud and On-Premises), Organization Size (Large Enterprises and SMEs), Industry Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the Domain Name System (DNS) service market size is expected to grow from USD 238.9 Million in 2017 to USD 438.8 Million by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.9% during the forecast period.

Growing focus on safeguarding the websites from Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks, rapidly growing number of internet users, and low cost associated with DNS service are some of the major factors driving the DNS Service Market.

Primary DNS server segment is expected to hold a larger market size during the forecast period.

In the DNS server, the primary DNS server segment is expected to hold a larger market size than the secondary DNS server during the forecast period. DNS server is an integral part of the DNS infrastructure that manages data associated with domain names and domain zones. It plays a vital role in the performance of web and email services. Hence, there would be a higher demand for primary DNS server in terms of adoption by enterprises.

Cloud deployment type is expected to be a faster growing segment during the forecast period.

Under the deployment type, the cloud deployment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Managed DNS services have been rapidly deployed by enterprises to maintain DNS infrastructure. A majority of managed DNS service providers are offeringcloud-based DNS services for customers. During the last few years, the cloud deployment mode has witnessed a greater demand, as it offers several benefits, including the pay-per-use model, better flexibility, speedy accessibility, and low installation and maintenance costs.

North America is expected to hold the largest market size; and Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest market size in the DNS Service Market followed by Europe, owing to the mass adoption of DNS services by major industry verticals, such as telecom, media and entertainment, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), government, and healthcare. In terms of growth rate, the APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The region comprises China, India, Australia, South Korea, Japan, and New Zealand, which have a large number of internet users and enterprise customers. In addition to this, internet, data centers, and cloud infrastructure have evolved in the region with the emergence of Long-Term Evolution (LTE), LTE-Advanced, and 5G.

Key players in the DNS Service Market include Cloudflare (US), AWS (US), VeriSign (US), Oracle (US), Akamai Technologies (US), Google (US), IBM (US), NS1 (US), Microsoft (US), Neustar (US), CDNetworks (South Korea), and DNS Made Easy (US).

