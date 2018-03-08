Cloud Lending Solutions, a leader in cloud-based lending software, was recognized as a "Top 10 Best Performing Salesforce Solution Provider" of 2017 by Insight Success Magazine. Insight Success Magazine, through their in-depth industry analysis, looked at how companies are transforming the customer-company relationship and in their research, assessed what products and services are best suited to enable a business to put the customer first. Focusing on cloud-based solution providers built on Salesforce, the Cloud Lending Solutions lending platform was selected because of the lending transformation it provides to their 90+ clients worldwide.

"Today's traditional lenders are in the middle of a massive lending transformation. With brick and mortar channels continuing to decline, borrowers are turning away from web experiences and service levels of years past that put the lender first. We are finally seeing a major shift in the market where the borrower experience drives revenue. Banks closed 1,700 branches last year in part because their borrowers are going online and to serve those borrowers, lenders can't rely on manual workflows or re-keying of data. In addition, competition is fierce from FinTech lenders who are offering products and experiences that mirror borrowers consumer lives with 24-hour funding and 100% digital processing," said Snehal Fulzele, Co-Founder, and CEO of Cloud Lending Solutions. "When financial institutions put their borrowers first by leveraging cloud-based software that is highly configurable, they can implement automated workflows and have full transparency throughout the lending process. Lenders can provide an exceptional borrower experience, lend profitably, and mitigate regulatory and compliance risks. It is no longer a trade-off, you can accomplish it all. This desire to remove friction in the lending process is why Cloud Lending Solutions has seen multi-year, year-over-year growth in our lending platform."

This recognition follows a recent recognition for Cloud Lending Solutions as a Top 25 FinTech Company of 2017 by APAC CIO Magazine. To read the full article and the complete online edition of Insight Success Magazine, please click here.

Cloud Lending Solutions is a lending platform for financial institutions looking to create the ultimate borrower experience. Through our integrated front-to-end lending platform, lenders can simplify their entire lending experience, accelerate loan processing and revenues, and reduce operational inefficiencies through automation configurations. With solutions for Commercial Loans, Small Business Lending, Construction Loans, Secured Unsecured Consumer Loans, and Equipment Leasing, our platform supports the next generation of products and services aimed at providing real product differentiation. Built on the Salesforce Force.com platform, the world's #1 CRM, Cloud Lending Solutions has over 90 clients globally with offices in San Mateo, London, Sydney, and Bangalore. To learn more, visit us at https://www.cloudlendinginc.com/

