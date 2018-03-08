Recognized for completeness of vision and ability to execute

SevOne, a leading provider of next-generation network and infrastructure management solutions, today announced that it has been named a Visionary in Gartner's 2018 Magic Quadrant for Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics. The report analyzes providers of NPMD tools, whose goal is "not only to monitor the network traffic and infrastructure to facilitate outage and degradation resolution, but also to identify performance optimization opportunities."

Gartner estimates "the size of the NPMD tool market at $2.1 billion and growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.9%, according to Gartner's Market Share Analysis: Performance Analysis Software, Worldwide, 2016."1 Additionally, "this market is a growing segment of the larger availability and performance monitoring space, which also includes application performance monitoring (APM), IT infrastructure monitoring (ITIM), artificial intelligence for IT operations platforms (AIOps) and digital experience monitoring (DEM)."2

"We're pleased to be positioned as a Visionary in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Network Performance Monitoring Diagnostics. In our view, with the ongoing transition to virtualized networks and cloud services, SevOne provides solutions that make it easier and smoother for large enterprises, carriers and MSPs to make these complex digital transformations," said Jack Sweeney, CEO of SevOne. "We believe that our powerful and flexible monitoring and analysis capabilities for monitoring and managing next-gen SDN, SD-WAN, NFV and enterprise Wi-Fi network resources are unmatched in the industry. Providing these much-needed capabilities is solidifying SevOne's position as a trusted vendor that can solve the toughest networking issues in the most demanding service-delivery environments. By doing so, we're providing our customers with greater opportunities for growth now and into the future."

SevOne believes that its inclusion in this Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant is based on the company's overall performance as well as on its technological innovations. The foundation of SevOne's offerings is the SevOne Data Platform, a flexible, cloud-ready platform that powers a range of purpose-built solutions that address complex and difficult networking challenges. These SevOne solutions include:

SevOne SDN Monitoring Solution for Cisco ACI

SevOne SD-WAN Monitoring Solution for Cisco, Versa and CloudGenix

NFV Service Assurance Solution for Red Hat OpenStack

Enterprise Wi-Fi Monitoring Solution for Cisco and Aruba

1 Gartner, Market Share Analysis: Performance Analysis Software, Worldwide, 2016, Federico De Silva, 2 June 2017.

2 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics, Sanjit Ganguli, Vivek Bhalla, Pankaj Prasad, 21 February 2018.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About SevOne

SevOne provides the comprehensive, flexible, and scalable network and infrastructure management capabilities that large organizations need to make smooth transitions from physical to virtual networking environments. Its cloud-based SevOne Data Platform simplifies the extraction, enrichment and analysis of network and machine data from across multi-vendor environments to deliver valuable insights and enable new efficiencies through automation. SevOne offers several pre-built solutions based on the SevOne Data Platform, including offerings specifically designed to solve SD-WAN, SDN, NFV and enterprise Wi-Fi challenges. SevOne is privately held and is headquartered in Boston, Mass. For more information visit www.sevone.com.

