Ringdale's Extensive Security and Compliance Capabilities are Highlighted in Quocirca's Print 2025 Report

Ringdale, the provider of FollowMe, the leading print management solution for document security and regulatory compliance, has been recognized for its extensive security capabilities in Quocirca's "Global Print 2025" report.

The Global Print 2025 report highlights how the buying decisions of organizations are evolving and that vendors in the digital and print landscape are having to catch up to address these changes. The report also identifies that security continues to resonate as an important business priority, as well as achieving regulatory compliance for digital and printed documents.

Key report findings:

Providing rich security and compliance features with integrated data loss prevention (DLP) capabilities, FollowMe enables organizations to work with virtually any printer manufacturer and meet their evolving security and compliance needs.

"The Quocirca Global Print 2025 report provides valuable insight for organizations and prepares the print industry to review their portfolio to future proof their solution offerings," says Eric Crump, Director of Strategic Alliances, Ringdale. "Ringdale is committed to win with our partners and customers along this office transformation journey and recommends taking a fresh look at our industry leading portfolio of FollowMe security and compliance solutions."



About Ringdale

Ringdale's FollowMeis the leading Data Loss Prevention (DLP) and compliance solution for printer fleets, trusted by Financial Services, Healthcare and Public Sector organizations worldwide. With offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Singapore and Japan, Ringdale has a strong global partner network and relationships with the world's leading printing manufacturers including Brother, Canon, Hewlett Packard, Lexmark, Konica Minolta, Kyocera Mita, Oce, OKI, Ricoh, Samsung, Sharp, Toshiba and Xerox.

To request a complimentary copy of the executive summary of Quocirca's Print 2025 report, please email followme@ringdale.com. For further information on FollowMe, please visit www.followme.ringdale.com