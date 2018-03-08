Inc. magazine has listed Voxbone on its 2018 Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies in Europe. The Inc. 5000 Europe represents the only comprehensive look at what may be the most dynamic segment of the world's economy: fast-growing private companies.

"It's an honor to see Voxbone join this list with many other reputable and fast-growing companies" says Shachar Radin-Shomrat, Voxbone's Chief Commercial Officer. "Disrupting the telecommunications industry on a global scale is a major undertaking, and we're delighted that Inc. has recognized our success. We're looking forward to expanding our offering and saving more companies from carrier hell in the years to come."

The 2018 Inc. 5000 Europe list, unveiled this week on Inc.com, serves as a unique report card on the European economy. Within an uncertain economic climate, latest aggregate revenue among the companies on the list actually increased by €101.8 billion, nearly doubling aggregate revenue from 2013. The list features an amazing group of thriving businesses growing at breakneck speed over the past three years.

"Innovation and entrepreneurship are alive and well throughout Europe." says Inc. and Inc.com Editor Jim Ledbetter. "From cybersecurity to renewable energy, the continent's creativity and deep knowledge are showing the world how to grow and profit in the 21st century-and the Inc. 5000 Europe list spotlights those that do it best."

Methodology

The 2018 Inc. 5000 Europe is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2013 to 2016. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2013. They had to be European-based, privately held, for profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2016. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2013 is €200,000; the minimum for 2016 is €2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. The full Inc. 5000 Europe list can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000eu

About Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Total monthly audience reach for the brand has grown significantly from 2,000,000 in 2010 to over 19,000,000 today. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com/ .

About Voxbone

Voxbone makes it unbelievably simple to set up and manage global business communications. Our on-demand virtual numbers, voice and SMS services allow businesses to move their telephony to the cloud and extend their reach into over 9,000 area codes in 60+ countries-at the touch of a button. Voxbone's happy customers include: Skype, Zoom, 8x8, Dialpad, Orange Business Services, Groupon, foodpanda, Deutsche Telekom, Telefónica, inContact and Serenova. Check out our website at www.voxbone.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180308005717/en/

Contacts:

Voxbone

Francisco Fisher, Phone: +44-73-7556-5842

PR Associate

Email: ffisher@voxbone.com