Mitratech Adds Former AIG Legal Operations Executive to Leadership Team

Pioneering legal operations executive, Brian McGovern, joins formidable executive leadership team

AUSTIN, Texas, March 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitratech (http://www.mitratech.com/), the leading provider of legal, compliance and risk management software, expanded its leadership team with the addition of Brian McGovern, a seasoned legal operations veteran, as its new Executive Director of Strategic Programs. In his role, McGovern will work with the company's leadership team to drive the strategic vision of their award-winning platform technology (http://www.mitratech.com/teamconnect/).



Most recently McGovern served as Senior Vice President, Chief Data Officer, Legal Operations at American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) where he led the transformation of the company's legal operations department and played a critical role in creating the organization, processes and technology architecture that reduced AIG's legal spend by over $1.2 billion dollars.

Under his tenure, he enabled AIG to gain better control and performance of the company's $2.4 billion annual legal spend, utilizing 1,500+ law firms on behalf of 90+ million insured clients in 90 countries. Prior to legal operations, McGovern served as the company's Vice President and Global Head of Implementation and Process Performance Management where he led cross-functional teams to dramatically improve business processes in multiple functional areas, including achieving over $3.7 million in savings in legal invoice review.

"Brian is an industry leader and an innovator who has demonstrated the tremendous value that well-run legal operations can provide. His work at AIG has proven that legal departments can have the same levels of visibility, control and process excellence as any other part of an organization," said Mitratech Chief Executive Officer Jason Parkman. "Legal operations can not only drive tremendous cost savings, but can also be a source of innovation and an example of excellence for the entire company. I am thrilled to have Brian bring that expertise to Mitratech where it will benefit our product and service teams, as well as our clients directly."

Prior to AIG, McGovern served in executive-level positions with Merrill Lynch, GE and Credit Suisse where he oversaw business strategy, business process initiatives, quality technology and other strategic enterprises geared at reorganizing operations, increasing productivity and decreasing costs.

"I'm very excited to join the Mitratech team," said McGovern. "Having spent most of my career in transforming operations, I believe I bring a unique perspective to Mitratech that will further enable us to deliver value to our clients."

About Mitratech

Mitratech is a market-leading provider of legal, compliance and risk software solutions for more than 1,200 organizations of all sizes across the globe, representing almost 40 percent of the Fortune 500, and over 500,000 users in over 160 countries. Mitratech's portfolio of enterprise legal and risk management software includes: legal matter management, spend management, eBilling, legal hold, contracts management, risk management, policy management, audit management and health & safety management. To learn more, visit www.mitratech.com (http://www.mitratech.com/).

