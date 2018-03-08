The Italian solar plant operator has decided to re-enter the Italian PV market, as costs for large-scale solar are now under €1 million/MW and conditions for unsubsidized projects are improving. Overall, it plans to invest around €800 million in solar in the two southern European countries over the next five years.Milan-based independent power producer, Solar Ventures Srl has announced a plan to re-enter the Italian solar market, and to invest in large-scale "grid-parity" solar projects across Italy and Spain. Overall, the company aims to invest €800 million in equity and debt in new solar projects ...

