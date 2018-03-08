Why the Monero Coin Price Is SurgingOn a day when the broader crypto market was drenched in red, the Monero price chart was showing green candlesticks. The XMR coin price is riding a tailwind that helped it thwart Wednesday's marketwide correction. In fact, Monero has turned out to be one of the few cryptocurrencies that has managed to recoup most of its losses post the February crypto market crash.Take a look at the Monero chart below and see how its past one-month performance stacks up against industry leader Bitcoin and its biggest rival ZCash. Monero conspicuously stands out in blue..

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...