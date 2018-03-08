Ethereum News UpdateEthereum prices, and cryptocurrency values more broadly, slipped again on Thursday as investors mulled regulatory actions in the United States and Japan.This is surprising, given that U.S. regulators have largely welcomed cryptocurrencies with open arms. They tend to harbor a deep respect for innovation. Even if they worry about the dangers of initial coin offerings (ICOs), those concerns haven't led to a broad crackdown.For example, a recent Blockchain Summit featured speakers from the U.S. Commerce Department and the Office of Personnel Management. Both of them spoke glowingly about the potential of blockchain technology, demonstrating the.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...