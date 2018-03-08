The "Global Contrast Injector Systems Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Contrast Injector Systems Market was valued at $558 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $967 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

Advanced healthcare spaces are swiftly adopting contrast injector techniques mainly because injector systems offer comprehensive imagery by way of computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), angiography, and others. Technological innovations help with the development of inexpensive and entirely automated contrast injector approaches.

These kinds of automated contrast injectors support radiologist and other healthcare practitioners in reducing the odds of human error and making it possible for customized patient treatment. Nevertheless, the high-priced contrast injector systems combined with the hazards involved with contrast media impede the market expansion.

Scope of the Report

Based on product, the market report segments the market into Injector Systems, Consumables, and Accessories.

Injector Systems further sub segmented into CT Injector Systems, MRI Injector Systems, and Angiography Injector Systems.

Consumables are further divided into Injector Head, Syringes, Tubing, and Other Consumables.

The Application covered under the report includes Interventional Radiology, Interventional Cardiology, and Radiology.

The end User covered under the report is Diagnostics Centers, Clinics Others, and Hospitals.

The report also covers geographical segmentation of Contrast Injector Systems market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Scope Methodology

2. Market Overview

3. Global Contrast Injector Systems Market

4. Global Contrast Injector Systems Market by Application

5. Global Contrast Injector Systems Market by End User

6. Global Contrast Injector Systems Market by Region

7. Company Profiles

Bayer Ag

BRACCO SPA (BRACCO Imaging SPA)

Ge Healthcare (A Healthcare Division of GE Company)

Medtron AG

Nemoto Kyorindo Co., Ltd.

Sino Medical- Device Technology Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Seacrown Electromechanical Co., Ltd.

Ulrich GmbH Co. Kg

Vivid Imaging

Guerbet Group

