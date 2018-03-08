The "Global Noise, Vibration Harshness (NVH) Testing Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Noise, Vibration Harshness (NVH) Testing Market size is expected to reach $2.2 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 4.9% CAGR during the forecast period.

Rise in environmental noise levels is affecting the worldwide populace in adverse ways, which results in serious consequences on the health of inhabitants across several nations. Several of the short-term and long-term health problems, which are usually a result of increased levels of noise pollution, include hearing disability, cardiovascular effects, sleep disturbance, and poor work as well as educational efficiency, and others.

These factors have led to the adoption of strict regulations by various nations, globally, which is expected to offer a positive impact on the need for NVH testing solutions, consequently, would certainly push the development of the NVH testing market.

Scope of the Report

Based on Type, the market report segments the market into Hardware and Software.

Hardware includes Sensors Transducers, Analyzers, Meters, Data Acquisition Systems, Signal Conditioners, and Others.

The software type includes Acquisition Software, Acoustic Software, Vibration Software, Signal Analysis Software, and Calibration Software.

Based on End User, the market report segments the market into Automotive Transportation, Aerospace Defense Construction, Industrial Equipment, Power Generation, Consumer Electronics, Mining Metallurgy, and Others.

Based on Application, the market is segmented into Environmental Noise, Sound Quality Power, Building Acoustics, Product Vibration, Telecom Testing, Noise Mapping, Pass-By-Noise, Human Vibration, and Others.

