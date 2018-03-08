http://at.marketwire.com/accesstracking/AccessTrackingLogServlet?PrId=11G150136-001&sourceType=1

http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2018/3/7/11G150136/briogold-370d1c7f99b2aea68672e1c948505f1b.jpg

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - March 08, 2018) - BRIO GOLD INC. (TSX: BRIO) ("BRIO GOLD" or the "Company") will release its fourth quarter and full year 2017 financial results after market close on November 13, 2018.

About Brio Gold

Brio Gold is an established Canadian mining company with significant gold producing, development and exploration stage properties in Brazil. Brio Gold's portfolio includes three operating gold mines and a fully-permitted, fully-constructed mine that was on care and maintenance and currently is in development to be re-started. Brio Gold is expected to produce 205,000 to 235,000 ounces of gold in 2018 and at full run-rate is expected to produce approximately 400,000 ounces of gold annually in 2019.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Letitia Wong

Vice President, Corporate Development

Telephone: +1 (416) 860-6310

Email: info@briogoldinc.com