Community shopping centre investor Capital & Regional announced its results for the year ended 30 December on Thursday, with adjusted profit rising 8.6% to £29.1m, and adjusted earnings per share ahead 7.3% at 4.10p. The London-listed firm said IFRS profit for the period was £22.4m, swinging from a loss of £4.4m in the prior year. Its like-for-like net rental income rose 1.9%, while it had 79 new lettings and renewals achieved during the period at an average 10.3% premium to previous rents, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...