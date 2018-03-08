Aviation services company Gama Aviation has appointed Richard Kearsey as its director of corporate development following the conclusion of the AIM-quoted firm's successful £48m equity placing. Kearsey, a chartered accountant by profession, spent 27 years of his career in Close Brothers' aviation and marine finance division, acting is its managing director and establishing the UK merchant bank as a "market leader in business aviation and leisure marine finance". Kearsey said,"Gama Aviation has ...

